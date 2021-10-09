Emma Thompson gives standing ovation at Strictly - but not for husband Greg Wise The Hollywood actress was in the audience again

Emma Thompson once again dropped by Elstree Studios on Saturday evening to show support for her husband Greg Wise as he strutted his stuff on Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Judi Love gets the biggest surprise on Strictly's movie week

At one point in the show, the Hollywood star could be seen giving a standing ovation - but it wasn't Greg who got her on her feet...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez's Cruella-inspired performance

Following her narrow escape in the dance-off last week, Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn and pro partner Gorka Márquez danced the American Smooth to 'Cruella De Vil' by Mel Leven for Movie Week. The duo wore appropriate costumes, with Katie transforming herself into the Disney villain and Gorka donning a dalmatian costume.

MORE: Strictly's Katie McGlynn's love life: everything you need to know

MORE: Strictly star Gorka Marquez showcases his back tattoo - and it's HUGE

Emma, who starred in the recent remake of the children's classic, was blown away by the performance and could be seen clapping and cheering from the sidelines before the judges gave their feedback.

Did you enjoy Katie and Gorka's performance?

Reacting to Emma's sweet gesture later in the episode, Katie told host Claudia Winkleman: "I knew she was coming so my nerves were sky high, but I just wanted to do the film justice, do her justice, do the film justice, do Gorka justice and try my best."

Emma loved their Cruella-themed dance

Elsewhere on the show, Greg did his best 007 audition as he and partner Karen Hauer danced the Paso Doble to the James Bond theme. The duo managed to score an impressive 26 from the judges.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis move fans to tears with 'exquisite' Strictly dance

Meanwhile, fellow soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice moved the judges and audiences to tears with their Titanic-themed Foxtrot.

Judge Motsi Mabuse called their dance "very, very beautiful," while Shirley Ballas said their performance was "exquisite". Meanwhile, viewers at home were in agreement, with one stating: "Wow. Rose brought a tear to my eye on @bbcstrictly Absolutely amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.