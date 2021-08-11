The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi makes emotional statement about bittersweet news

The Kissing Booth series comes to a close on Wednesday as the third and final film drops on Netflix, and star Jacob Elordi has been feeling nostalgic.

The actor took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from his time filming the three movies across Los Angeles and South Africa.

"Tomorrow, the final @thekissingboothnetflix comes out. I've seen and done things that I'd have never thought possible thanks to these films and more importantly thanks to all of you," he captioned the first post alongside a black and white picture of the Hollywood sign.

"I will forever be indebted to all of you for your support and love over these years. To the wonderful cast and hardworking crew and to the beautiful South Africa, I say thank you Here's a few memories from my time here. Always love, Jacob."

The pictures included co-star Joel Courtney in his Princess Peach outfit, as well as memories of Jacob's years working on the series.

At the end, he shared a promo shot of himself and lead actress Joey King in the titular kissing booth, adding: "And one from the start @joeyking. Thank you all of you."

Jacob thanked fans for their support

Joey and Jacob dated in 2018 after meeting on the set of the film but by early 2019 their romance was over and they removed each other from social media and Jacob deleted all his post of Joey.

The pair had to reunite to film the sequels, however, and Joey later admitted that reuniting with Jacob for the second film was "a wild experience" but "worth it".

He also thanked his ex-girlfriend and co-star Joey King

The Kissing Booth was a major hit in 2018; the teen rom-com tells the story of two best friends, Elle and Lee, whose friendship gets tested when Elle falls in love with Lee's older brother, Noah.

The third film will see Elle make a decision about college and the fate of her relationship with Noah.

