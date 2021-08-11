Netflix’s Midnight Mass: everything you need to know about the next Haunting of Bly Manor You might want to watch this with the lights on!

Love a spooky scare? The creators of The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House are back with a new Netflix horror series, and we are already seriously invested. So what’s the deal with the upcoming show, Midnight Mass? Find out all the info here…

What is Midnight Mass about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervour takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?”

Speaking about the series, creator Mike Flanagan tweeted: “This one is special. Cannot wait for you to see it.”

When is Midnight Mass out on Netflix?

The entire series will drop on Netflix on 24 September, so fans won’t have too long to wait! In the meantime, check out the trailer (which looks awesome) here…

Who is in the cast of Midnight Mass?

As with the first two creators from the show's creators, Kate Sigel and Henry Thomas will be starring in the upcoming series, joined by The Purge star Zack Gilford, iZombie’s Rahul Kohli, The Big Short’s Hamish Linklater, Hush’s Samanthan Sloyan and Annarah Shephard.

What fans are saying so far…

Speaking about the trailer, fans have opened up about how much they are looking forward to the new show! One person wrote: “Looks absolutely phenomenal. Can't wait to see this. Haunting of Hill House was a masterpiece.” Another added: “Mike Flanagan is brilliant in everything he produces. I'm very excited.” A third person added: “I can already tell this is going to be incredible. Flanagan just keeps outdoing himself and i cannot wait to experience this.”

