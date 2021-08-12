Grey's Anatomy season 18 filming is officially underway - and this major character is returning The medical drama returns to screens in September

Grey's Anatomy's star Ellen Pompeo has revealed that filming for the medical drama's highly-anticipated - and record-breaking - 18th season has officially kicked off.

The actress, who has been portraying fearless medical doctor Meredith Grey on the show since it began, confirmed the exciting news on social media. "Guess what time it is? #GreysSeason18." she captioned an Instagram Story, which showed her getting ready in the makeup chair.

However, that's not all, as according to Deadline, the new series is set to welcome back a familiar face for "multiple" appearances in the new run of episodes.

WATCH: Grey's Anatomy season 17 saw the return of several major characters - including Patrick Dempsey

Following cameos from the likes of Patrick Dempsey, who starred as Meredith's husband Derek, and Chyler Leigh, who portrayed her sister Lexie, last season, Kate Burton is set to reprise her role as Meredith's mother, Dr Ellis Grey.

As fans of the show know, Meredith's mum, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, died back in season three, but Kate has made many appearances on the show since then through both flashbacks and dreams. She was most recently seen in season 15 when she appeared to Meredith in a dream.

Meredith's mother, Dr Ellis Grey was last seen in season 15

Whether she'll return through dream sequences again is yet to be seen. However, given that she is being billed as a recurring character this season and the fact that Meredith has now woken up from her Covid-induced coma, we imagine that it's more likely that she'll appear in flashbacks.

Ellen confirmed filming had begun with a video from her makeup chair

The actress, who is also known for her role in Shonda Rhimes' other popular primetime drama, Scandal, is set to make her first appearance in season 18's premiere episode, which airs on ABC on Thursday 30 September.

The episode will also feature a crossover with Grey's spin-off show Station 19, meaning that viewers can expect an action-packed hour of TV!

