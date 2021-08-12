Strictly Come Dancing confirms 15th and final contestant for 2021 - and they saved the best until last! Bring on winter and Strictly already!

That’s it! The 15th and final Strictly Come Dancing contestant for 2021 has finally been announced, and they have certainly ended on a high! It has been revealed that Ugo Monye will be taking to the dance floor for the hit BBC show, and we’re so excited to see their moves!

It was announced on The Lateish Show that Ugo would be the final star to appear on the show, and we think they’ll do a great job! The sportsman is best known as a rugby player for the England national team and the Harlequins.

Ugo retired in 2015 and has since worked as a pundit for BT Sport and ITV, and last month he was announced as one of the new team captions on A Question of Sport.

Speaking about the amazing opportunity in a statement, he said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I've got more than just dad dancing moves.

In a statement he added: “My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!” ”

Ugo joins the likes of Olympic athlete Adam Peaty and Loose Women star Judi Love who were announced as part of the line-up earlier on Friday as well as EastEnders actresses Rose Ayling-Ellis and Nina Wadia who were confirmed on Thursday.

Ugo is our final star

This year's competition is set to be one of the best yet, with a number of incredible stars on board, including Sense and Sensibility actor Greg Wise, TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and McFly musician Tom Fletcher.

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies have also been confirmed as part of the 2021 line-up.

It is an especially exciting year for the show, as Bake Off star John will be making history as the first man to dance in a same-sex pairing. Speaking about the opportunity, he said: "When they asked me if I’d be interested, I just bit their hand off because I thought, you know, to do that and represent the LGBTQ+ community is one thing, but also just to see two men or two women dancing together is not necessarily about sexuality, it’s just about intimacy and respect.”

