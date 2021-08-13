Florence Pugh to star in Netflix’s The Wonder adaptation - and it looks amazing Author Emma Donoghue also wrote Room, which received an Oscar-nomination for the film adaptation

Since Black Widow and Little Women, we’ve been a quite obsessed with Florence Pugh, so you can bet that we’ll be watching this upcoming Netflix film!

The Wonder is an adaptation from bestselling author Emma Donoghue, who also wrote Room, which went on to receive an Oscar nom for Best Film, and won the Best Actress award for Brie Larson - so we expect great things with her sophomore adaptation!

WATCH: Florence most recently starred in Black Widow

The story follows an English nurse, Lib Wright, who is sent to the Irish Midlands in 1862 to take care of a young girl who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. The nurse is sent to observe eleven-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who has become the centre of religious fervour, with tourists and pilgrims alike visiting to witness the girl.

See the first look at Florence as Lib

The series is also set to star Strike star Tom Burke as Will Byrne, Calm with Horses actress Niamh Algar as Kitty O’Donell and First Cow actor Toby Jones.

Speaking about the adaptation Fiona Lamptey, Director UK Features, Netflix said: “The Wonder has everything we're looking for at Netflix for our UK & Ireland Film slate - a rich, authentic story that comes from these shores along with creative excellence across source material, script, director and actors.

“I'm incredibly excited to work with such outstanding talent on a unique female lead story. Creating opportunities for UK & Irish talent like Florence in ambitious, distinctive stories of scale - embedded in our landscape - is a key commitment for the film slate we are building here.” The Wonder is currently shooting on location in Ireland and will be released on Netflix in 2022.

