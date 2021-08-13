Will there be a season two of Hit and Run? The Netflix show is a big hit

Hit and Run may have only landed on Netflix last week, but the brand new Israeli-American series has proven to be a big hit with TV lovers.

MORE: Is new Netflix revenge thriller series Hit and Run worth watching?

The nine-part thriller tells the story of a happily married man whose wife is tragically killed in a hit and run – and it seems the gripping plot has had viewers wondering if more episodes are on the horizon.

Find out all we know so far about season two of Hit and Run below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Hit and Run is a big hit with viewers

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Hit and Run?

There are currently no plans for season two of Hit and Run. However, fans need not be disheartened yet as Netflix often awaits the popularity of a show upon release to gauge whether a second season could get the green light.

Given the drama series has already reached the top ten of many popular shows around the globe – a second season is certainly possible.

Meanwhile, showrunner Dawn Prestwich has spoken out about the possibility of more episodes. She told the Hollywood Reporter: "We would love two or three seasons. Netflix's sweet spot seems to be the three-season show, but I'm sure it's not set in stone that things have to be the three seasons. But, who knows? We would love this to be a franchise. You never know!" Sounds promising to us…

MORE: Grace and Frankie makes major 'special' announcement after season seven release

MORE: Florence Pugh to star in Netflix’s The Wonder adaptation - and it looks amazing

Are you a fan of Netflix's Hit and Run?

What is Netflix's Hit and Run about?

As the name suggests, Hit and Run is about, you guessed it, a hit and run. Happily married Isreali man Segev, played by Lior Raz, who is left horrified when his wife, Danielle (Kaelen Ohm) is suddenly killed in a brutal hit and run incident.

The show unfolds with him delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding his wife's death: the real story of what actually happened, and why someone wanted to kill her. His journey takes him to New York, where he discovers shocking revelations about his late wife – giving the story many twists and turns for viewers to enjoy.

MORE: 82 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Netflix are yet to confirm season two of Hit and Run

What have viewers said about Netflix's Hit and Run?

Given the popularity on Netflix, it's perhaps unsurprising that many viewers have been taking to social media to give their positive feedback on the show.

One fan was particularly impressed, writing: "Loved watching #HitAndRun on Netflix. Exciting series with nice twists and turns. Loved the performance of @KaelenOhm. Very good actress."

Another said: "I finished binging #HitAndRun on Netflix. First off, the Action is GREAT. The plot moves in super fast pace, it's beautifully filmed and really interesting. It's a great TV show."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.