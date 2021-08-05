Lucifer releases fresh look at series six - but fans aren't happy about this detail The Netflix show will end after the new season

The wait is almost over. Lucifer fans will be reunited with their favourite devil come September when the sixth and final series of the Netflix drama finally lands on the streaming service.

To celebrate its imminent return, the show has released a brand new poster for the upcoming series – but it seems that while fans were loving the sneak peek, they weren't so happy knowing it meant the beginning of the end.

The official Twitter account for the fantasy series shared the image online on Wednesday evening, along with the caption: "We're bringing the heat with #Lucifer s6 dropping on September 10th only on @netflix."

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Lucifer series six?

The image showed lead actor Tom Ellis, Lauren German and their co-stars posing with the tagline: "All bad things must come to an end."

Many die-hard fans swiftly flooded the replies underneath expressing their awe and sadness at Lucifer's upcoming finale. One person tweeted: "Please don't go bestie @LuciferNetflix."

Another said: "NO YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND THIS SHOW IS EVERYTHING TO ME I CANNOT SAY GOODBYE." A third agreed, writing: "I'm not ready to say goodbye...", as a fourth similarly tweeted: "That's my family, I'm not ready to say goodbye!"

Lucifer released this poster for seris six

Despite the popular series coming to an end, many fans will be thrilled to know that the new episodes look the best yet. More recently, the cast and crew announced during the Comic-Con @ Home that some familiar faces would be returning to fans' screens.

A new clip for series six was shown to audiences during the online convention which showed Officer Diggs (played by Matt Corboy) making a cameo for the first time since episode one of series one. As well as the officer making a nostalgic return to the drama, co-show runner Ildy Modrovich hinted to fans that more cameos are to come.

The series creator teased: "We actually have another familiar face that showed up at one point from a favourite episode… A favourite guest star." Ildy didn't reveal names however, so fans will have to be patient!

