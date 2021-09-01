Meet the experts of BBC's The Repair Shop From Jay Blades to Will Kirk – meet the whole gang

The Repair Shop has been on screens since 2017 and it's only got more popular with time. The heartwarming BBC programme sees members of the public bring in precious items in need of some TLC and sees them transformed into their original glory.

Part of the show's charm is the often moving stories behind the items, but the programme is also hugely popular due to the team of experts that bring their professionalism and expertise to the workshop. Meet the team here...

Jay Blades

Jay Blades acts as presenter for The Repair Shop, but he's no stranger to hard work and restoration himself. The TV star runs his own business in restoration and often shows off his amazing creation on social media, @Jay_n_co.

Jay's there to offer support to the team working on the commissions as well as being the warm, welcoming face to those bringing their beloved possessions to the shop.

Will Kirk

Will Kirk is a craftsman and expert in wood restoration. According to his website, he grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps.

Will went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University, respectively, before beginning to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London.

Will has become somewhat of a 'heartthrob' on the show and is very popular with viewers. In an interview with Lorraine, the TV star admitted he didn't know what to say about his new-found fame!

Lorraine said to Will: "Now you of course get a lot of attention because you're very good at your job, you're absolutely delightful, and also you are incredibly handsome, I'm sorry I'm just stating a fact! How do you feel about that?" To which Will replied: "I've never heard that before," which lead to Lorrain retorting with: "Oh behave!" Will, who was coyly blushing, then added: "But it's always nice to get a compliment... yes, I don't know what to say!"

Steve Fletcher

Steven works in the repair shop as a horologist – meaning he specialises in the repairing and function of clocks. Although Steven grew up watching his father repairing clocks, the presenter did admit that, at first, he wasn't interested in the craft and nearly went into a different career entirely.

He told the BBC: "I was always into nature and after watching All Creatures Great and Small on TV decided I would be a vet, so I took all the subjects at school to enable me to do this," he said. However, he then decided to pursue horology and, after studying the trade, Steven went on to begin his own business fixing watches, and has been doing so for over 45 years – so he's certainly well qualified for the show.

Suzie Fletcher

Suzie joined the show soon after her brother, Steve, convinced her to take part. Suzie, who is an expert in repairing leather and equestrian equipment, previously lived in the America with her husband before his sad death, which then saw her return to the UK.

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team," she explained to the BBC.

"I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days."

Kirsten Ramsay

Kirsten is based in Sussex and has over 25 years in the business working with ceramics. As the resident ceramics conservator, Kirsten has been dubbed the queen of the invisible fix, helping to restore fragile items to return them to their home.

Kirsten began her career by studying at the prestigious West Dean College and ended up working at the conservation department at the British Museum in London. Afterwards, she went on to start up her own business alongside her work on the TV Show.

Kirsten said of the show: "The Repair Shop is a wonderful community and I love being a part of a creative and kind team hopefully making a small difference to the people that come through the barn doors."

Dominic Chinea

Dominic is one of the younger experts on the show – but he's no less qualified! His line of expertise is set design and restoration and he previously worked in graphic design before appearing on the BBC show.

His website reads: "My background is in both graphic design and car restoration, so set design combines my love of construction, problem solving and design all at once." Dominic then joined the likes of Will, Jay and more for the programme in 2017 and has not looked back.

