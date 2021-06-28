Will Kirk melts fans' hearts with latest photo after wrapping filming for The Repair Shop The presenter has a large social media following

Will Kirk has a loyal following on social media as a result of his stint on popular BBC programme, The Repair Shop, so it's no wonder that his fans had a lot to say about his recent post.

The woodwork expert, who boasts over 118,000 Instagram followers, could be seen holding an adorable puppy as he wrote in the caption: "The highlight of my weekend.... Meeting little @rufus_griff. I hope you all had a good one."

Suffice to say that Will melted his fans' hearts with the photos. One person wrote in the comments: "Look at that lil FACE," while a second said: "Made my day." A third wrote: "Holy Mary mother of god how beautiful is this fluffy head!!!"

WATCH: The Repair Shop guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

Will's adorable snaps come soon after he proudly told his followers they had wrapped filming on the recent series of The Repair Shop. Posting on Saturday, Will said: "Great news today!

"Not only have we just finished filming another series of The Repair Shop, but my mate @dominicchinea is raffling off his Vespa to raise money for @alzheimerssoc. Follow the link in his bio for more info for a chance to win and to support a fantastic charity."

Will Kirk delighted fans with a cute puppy photo

Fans of the show were thrilled to hear that filming had wrapped, meaning new episodes were on the way, as well as hearing about Dominic's charitable venture. "Yay! Look forward to the new season," said one fan, as another added: "Can't wait to watch the new series!"

Meanwhile, Will's clearly been enjoying his time filming for the upcoming series and even tried his hand a bit of filming on set recently. The craftsman, alongside presenter Jay Blades, had "experienced life behind the camera" for the first time as he shared two photos of the two sporting camera and audio equipment.

While Jay manned one of the crew's filming cameras, Will donned headphones and could be seen carrying a boom mic. However, he joked in the caption: "I don't think I'll be putting 'Audio Engineer' on my CV anytime soon."

