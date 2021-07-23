Will Kirk gives exciting update about wedding plans after being forced to cancel The TV star is tying the knot next month!

Will Kirk is usually a private person when it comes to his love life, but The Repair Shop star couldn't hide his excitement as he revealed that his wedding day is fast approaching on Friday's episode of Morning Live.

MORE: Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Will Kirk

The TV personality and restoration expert previously stated that he and his wife-to-be were planning to tie the knot in August 2020 but were forced to cancel due to coronavirus restrictions.

And now it has been confirmed that the happy couple have rebooked their nuptials for this August, meaning that wedding bells are just around the corner!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk opens up about his fiancé for the very first time

Discussing his upcoming wedding plans with co-stars Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones, Will announced that his wedding will take place in the "next couple of weeks".

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

MORE: Will Kirk delights fans with major The Repair Shop series update

His colleagues were delighted for him and had even prepared a short montage from various friends of the show on their best marital advice.

Will shared a rare photo of his fiancée with his followers earlier this month

The update comes after the woodwork expert shared a photo of his fiancée with his social media followers for the first time. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old shared the rare snap of his partner - whose name remains unknown - in celebration of a recent personal achievement.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk leaves fans concerned with latest snap

"After years of hard work, I'm immensely proud of my fiancée for becoming a doctor," he wrote over the photo alongside a graduation cap emoji. The mystery blonde looked gorgeous in the photo, which showed her beaming from ear to ear as she posed in a white sundress, matching crossbody bag and oversized floppy hat.

Not much is known about the pair's relationship including how they met or how long they've been together, but what we do know is that the future Mrs Will Kirk is an incredibly hard worker!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.