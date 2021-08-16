When will Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start? We can't wait for the ballroom competition's return

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up is complete which means the countdown to the 2021 series is officially on! We cannot wait to see the famous faces make their debut in the ballroom and be reunited with our favourite judges and professional dancers when the battle for the iconic Glitterball trophy commences.

Last year, the BBC programme looked a little different to normal years due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, however, bosses on the show are aiming to bring audiences a more familiar format for the upcoming nineteenth series.

So when can we expect it on our TV screens? Here's what we know about when Strictly will begin…

WATCH: Louise Minchin reveals shock as Dan Walker announced as Strictly star

There's no word yet on an official start date for Strictly this year, however, HELLO! understands that the professional dancers have already commenced their training ahead of its usual autumn release.

The ballroom experts get together around July time to start learning choreography for group numbers, as well as individual routines to teach their eventual celebrity partners.

Each year, the launch show tends to air a couple of weeks before the live shows. The special episode, which is filmed in advance, will see viewers introduced to the celebrities taking part as well as any new professional dancers who have joined the line-up, and welcome back the judges and presenters.

Are you excited for the new series?

It also includes the pairing-up process in which the contestants will find out who will be teaching them everything from the salsa to the waltz.

If Strictly follows the same schedule as in recent years, the launch show can be expected on a Saturday towards the end of September, perhaps either the 18th or the 25th, with the first live show taking place two weeks later in early October. We can't wait!

Last week, all 15 of the famous faces heading to Elstree were revealed – and this year's line-up is in the running to be one of the best yet. The celebrities joining are: Ugo Monye, Judi Love, Adam Peaty MBE, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nina Wadia, Greg Wise, Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Sara Davies MBE, Rhys Stevenson, John Whaite, AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Tom Fletcher and Katie McGlynn.

