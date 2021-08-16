Since going Instagram official, Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have been offering fans a small glimpse inside their romance. However, on Sunday, the hot new couple shared several photos and videos from their romantic staycation at the Shangri-La hotel in The Shard.

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni, 30, uploaded a sweet snapshot of his girlfriend as they enjoyed dinner – he simply added a heart emoji whilst Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are played in the background.

Maura, 30, then shared a picture of the lovely message which was written across the window of their suite. "Dear Ms Higgins and Mr Pernice. Welcome to the clouds! Wishing you a magical stay," it read.

Their romantic break comes just a week after the Italian dancer admitted he was pining for his "babygirl". He uploaded a snap of himself cuddled up to the Love Island beauty in a pool on Instagram, and said that he was, "Missing my babygirl @maurahiggins."

Giovanni and Maura enjoyed a staycation at The Shard

The couple first sparked romance rumours after they both appeared to stay at the same Cornish hotel for a mini-break in June. They then confirmed their relationship by sharing 'couple goals' snaps on Instagram the following month.

Earlier this year, Maura parted ways from fellow Love Islander Chris Taylor, who she dated for six months. She has previously been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard - his brother is AJ Pritchard who has worked alongside Giovanni on Strictly for several series.

The Love Island star posted this gorgeous snapshot of their view

Meanwhile, professional dancer Giovanni has previously dated Jessica Wright, Ashley Roberts and Georgia May Foote. Last year, the Italian-born star was plagued with rumours that he was dating his Strictly dancing partner Ranvir Singh - which has been denied by both parties.

