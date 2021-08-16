Dan Walker shares family news following staycation with wife and children The TV presenter is a father of three

Dan Walker has had a rollercoaster week. Hot on the heels of the exciting news that he is taking part in Strictly 2021, the BBC Breakfast star then headed off on a staycation with his wife and his three children.

But he had some upsetting news to share with his fans on Sunday evening.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker jokes about his new Strictly partner

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin tells Dan Walker off!

Dan, 44, took to Instagram to share a photo of the family's beloved dog lying on a number of blankets inside her cage.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker makes intimate quip about wife Sarah

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker's vintage family home is not what you'd expect

He explained: "Our lovely Winnie has been in a lot of pain for a couple of weeks after injuring her back. We don't know how she did it but she was struggling to walk and even had to be helped onto the sofa.

Dan shared an update on the family's beloved pet, Winnie

"We have given her a lot of love and - with a little help from travelling vet Matt from Paws4Health (on Facebook) - she is on the mend and chasing squirrels again."

READ: Dan Walker gets the giggles in awkward BBC Breakfast interview

MORE: Piers Morgan and Dan Walker put rivalry aside for unexpected photo

The comments section on Dan’s post was quickly flooded with get well messages for Winnie. "Poor little lamb xxx," one fan wrote, while a second added: "Sending massive hugs to Winnie xx."

Dan recently enjoyed a staycation with his wife and their three children

It comes after Dan shared incredibly rare photos of his family during their mini-break in York.

READ: Piers Morgan's dig towards 'rival' Dan Walker after Louise Minchin quits BBC Breakfast revealed

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin makes rare comment about her marriage

Dan has been married to his wife Sarah since 2001. They are now parents to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. The couple tied the knot after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

One thing is for sure - his family will be his biggest cheerleaders when he takes to the Strictly dance floor later this year.

The Strictly 2021 line-up

"I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!" Dan admitted as he confirmed his participation.

"My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.