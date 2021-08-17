The Crown season five: see first look at Prince Charles and Diana The show is set to premiere in 2022

The Crown is starting to share more and more info about season five - and has now treated us to the first look at Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki respectively.

MORE: The Crown: who has been cast as the royal family in season five so far

In the photo of Dominic as the Prince of Wales, The Wire star can be seen channelling Charles in a brown suit with a striped tie and yellow pocket square while stood outside of an unknown estate home. He looks troubled in the snap, suggesting that season five will continue to explore Charles and Diana’s marital problems.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles says 'whatever in love' means in engagement interview

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, who is best known for her roles in The Night Manager and Tenet, looks uncanny as Diana, and is lounging on a pale pink sofa while a letter resting on her stomach as she looks pensively to the side.

Netflix has already treated us to the first look at Imelda Staunton as the Queen, who looks incredibly like Her Majesty in a yellow ensemble. The actress will be portraying the monarch for season six, after the show’s creator Peter Morgan confirmed that they would be extending the show after initially confirming that it would only run for five seasons.

Elizabeth looks uncannily like Diana

Meanwhile, Lesley Manville will be playing Princess Margaret - but we have yet to see her make an appearance just yet! Speaking about the role, she said: "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

MORE: The Crown star Emma Corrin reveals she attend Prince William and Kate’s wedding

MORE: The Crown star Emma Corrin's celebrity friends rush to support her after 'intimate' post

At the time, he released a statement that read: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.