Princess Diana had a childhood crush on Prince Charles - details Her cousin, Diana Macfarlene, spoke about her in the ITV doc, Diana

Princess Diana’s first cousin Diana Macfarlane has revealed that the late Princess of Wales had a major crush on her future husband, Prince Charles, while at school.

READ: 7 times Princess Diana took William and Harry to work with her

Chatting on the upcoming ITV documentary Diana, she explained that Diana’s bedroom at West Heath Boarding School used to be covered in snaps of the Prince. She said: “Everyone loved to have their photograph on the bedside table. We all used to have various pictures of pop stars that we liked - The Monkees, Rod Stewart and people like that.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Diana can't contain their giggles

“But I can tell you that she used to have photographs of Prince Charles around her bed at West Heath as a sort of childhood crush really… With Diana it was always pictures of Prince Charles. She had a schoolgirl crush on him for a very long time.”

Diana used to have photos of Charles by her bed

This is the first time Diana’s cousin has spoken about her, adding: “She was full of life, great fun, loved a giggle, wicked sense of humour. We used to think that we could get away with something naughty by looking angelic afterward.”

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sentimental touch in baby Lilibet's nursery

READ: Prince Charles describes birth of granddaughter Lilibet as 'such happy news'

The feature-length documentary, which marks the would-be 60th birthday of the late Princess, follows her journey from nursery assistant to global superstar. The synopsis reads: “Told in the present tense, this definitive film draws on rare archive and new testimony to immerse viewers in the most iconic moments of the Princess’ life. The epic documentary goes behind the headlines to provide a vivid insight into the complex woman behind the media image.”

Diana's cousin Diana spoke about her schooldays

Diana’s sons, Harry, 36, and William, 38, are set to reunite to commemorate their mother's landmark birthday. They will both attend the unveiling of a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace on 1 July, which is being installed in the Sunken Garden. Kensington Palace previously stated: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.