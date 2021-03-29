Josh O'Connor lets slip Dominic West WILL play Prince Charles in The Crown Netflix are yet to release a statement on the casting

Josh O'Connor has inadvertently confirmed that he will be handing over the reins of playing Prince Charles to Dominic West. The 51-year-old star is set to take on the role of the British royal in the final two series of The Crown.

The 30-year-old actor, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Charles, confirmed the exciting casting during his chat in with GQ Hype.

READ: Everything we know so far about The Crown series 5

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Corrin reacts to Prince Harry's response to The Crown

On playing the heir to the British throne, Josh admitted it's a role he doesn't want to revisit any time soon and joked he would be left amused if The Affair star Dominic decided to approach him for "advice".

READ: Dominic West joins the cast of Downton Abbey sequel

MORE: 7 most expensive royal wedding dresses in order of price

"I absolutely loved it. But the reason I wanted to be an actor is to play different people," he told the publication.

"Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it's lovely to come away and go, 'Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West'... But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I'd laugh him off. I'd be like, 'Dom! You're Dominic West!'"

Dominic West appears to be playing Prince Charles in The Crown

Netflix is yet to confirm the casting for Prince Charles - but have announced the likes of Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Jonathan Pryce who will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip respectively.

The Night Manager actress Elizabeth Debicki will also portray Princess Diana. Speaking about the role back in August, the star said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.

Josh O'Connor appeared as Prince Charles in series 3 and 4

"It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Although there is currently no release date for The Crown series five, Deadline has reported that filming and production for the show is due to kick off in June 2021, with the expectation of the episodes hitting Netflix sometime in 2022.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.