Kristen Stewart shocks fans with Princess Diana transformation - take a look The new royal biopic, Spencer, will be released next year

A first look photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released for the new upcoming movie Spencer - and we're blown away by just how much of a resemblance the actress bears to the late Princess of Wales!

In the image, the 30-year-old actress can be seen gazing out the window dressed in an '80s ensemble. Wearing a black turtleneck, red coat and black hat with a veil, the outfit is very similar to one worn by the late royal in 1993 at Sandringham. Take a look below!

Kristen Stewart in the first image for Spencer

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film is set over a crucial weekend in Princess Diana's life six years before her tragic death in 1997 aged 36. Taking place at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Spencer will see Diana spend her final Christmas with the Royal family before ending her marriage to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana at Sandringham in 1993

The synopsis for the film reads: "December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate.

"There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Along with Kristen, the biopic will also star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris - although details on who they will be portraying have not been released yet.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to give their verdict on Kristen's Princess Diana transformation - and it seems many had to give the photo a double-take. One person wrote: "She looks unrecognisable! Didn’t even realize that was Kristen Stewart," while another commented: "Wow, I had to look twice to see it. Off to a good start it seems can’t wait to watch it!"

A third added: "I was very sceptical about this project after Emma Corrin's majestic performance in The Crown but MY GOD doesn't she look so good?!!"

Speaking about the role, the Twilight actress said: "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Filming is due to take place in both the UK and Germany this year, with an anticipated release date of 2022 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.

