Brooklyn 99 star lands major role following final season - and fans are seriously excited The final season of the comedy recently premiered

Brooklyn 99 might be about to come to an end following the recent premiere of the eighth and final season, but fans need not worry because they can look forward to seeing Stephanie Beatriz in her next major role in a Hollywood movie.

MORE: Brooklyn 99's final season: everything we know so far

The actress, who has played Rosa Diaz in NBC's police comedy since the beginning, is set to lend her voice to the character of Batwoman in the upcoming DC animated film, Catwoman: Hunted.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Stephanie will appear alongside Better Call Saul actor Johnathan Banks as Black Mask and Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Victorious) who will voice Catwoman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn 99 season eight recently premiered on NBC

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news of Stephanie's next project. One person wrote on Twitter: "Stephanie as Batwoman we love to see it," as another said: "Perfect casting. Especially Stephanie as Batwoman." A third couldn't help but reference Brooklyn 99, writing: "Holt would be proud of Rosa!"

The film, produced by Warner Bros. and DC Home Entertainment, will see Catwoman attempt to steal a priceless jewel. The heist puts her in the crosshairs of powerful villains, Interpol, and her nemesis, Batwoman.

Catwoman: Hunted is scheduled for release in 2022 and also boasts names such as Steve Blum, The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan and Keith David.

MORE: Brooklyn 99 fans spot major plot hint in season eight photo

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Brooklyn 99

Stephanie played Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn 99

Meanwhile, fans of Stephanie's can look forward to watching her in the final instalment of Brooklyn 99 which returned to NBC earlier this month. Season eight is set to be ten episodes long and the synopsis reads: "Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year."

The creator of Nine Nine, Dan Goor, opened up about the decision to finish the show following the new season's release. He said in a statement: "Ending the show was a difficult decision but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.