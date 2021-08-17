Cooking With the Stars: How to make Denise van Outen's mouth-watering gnocchi dish Find the delicious recipe here!

We've been loving ITV1's brand new culinary competition show, Cooking With the Stars, which aired its last episode on Tuesday night.

For the finale, TV and stage star Denise van Outen, mentored by Italian chef and restaurateur Francesco Mazzei, cooked up a storm in the kitchen (quite literally!) as she took on a langoustine and asparagus gnocchi.

The delicious dish got our mouths watering - and left us inspired! Find the recipe, courtesy of Cooking With the Star's official partner Marks and Spencer, below…

Langoustine and asparagus gnocchi

Serves 4

Ingredients:

For the gnocchi:

350g red potatoes, peeled and quartered

One egg yolk

100g 00 flour

For the langoustine sauce:

12-15 langoustines

50ml oil

50g onion, chopped

Two star anise

½ tsp fennel seeds

100g leeks, chopped

Three sprigs tarragon

50ml brandy

One tbsp tomato paste

For the rocket pesto:

500g rocket

25g pine nuts

80g grated Grana Padano cheese

One garlic clove

80ml extra virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

To serve:

30g butter

100g cherry tomatoes

30g icing sugar

500g asparagus

One lemon, zested

Eight small sprigs of dill

12 basil leaves

Will you be trying the recipe?

Method:

Step one

Boil the potatoes, mash and set aside to cool. Meanwhile, mix in the egg yolk and flour until combined.

Step two

Shape the gnocchi into a sausage shape on a floured work surface. Cut into 2cm pieces and shape. Blanch the gnocchi in salted water until floating. Allow to cool in iced water.

Step three

To make the sauce, remove the tails from the langoustines. Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the onion, leeks, star anise, fennel, tarragon and langoustine shells. Pour in the brandy and allow to evaporate. Once the brandy has evaporated, add the tomato paste and enough water to cover. Simmer for 20 minutes, blitz and then pass through a fine sieve back into the pan. Keep warm.

Step four

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Blanch half the rocket for around 30 seconds and add to a bowl of iced water immediately. Drain and transfer into a blender. Add the rest of the rocket and the other pesto ingredients, blitz until well combined but not too smooth. Season to taste. Blanch the tomatoes in boiling water for 30 seconds. Peel and halve the tomatoes. Dust with icing sugar and caramelise with a blow torch or under a hot grill.

Step five

To prepare the asparagus, cut the tips into 3-4cm pieces and finely slice the stems. Blanch the stems in boiling water.

Step six

Heat the butter in a pan and fry the langoustines for 1 minute each side. Remove and set aside.

Step seven

Add the sliced asparagus and gnocchi to the pan of sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add olive oil.

Step eight

Plate the gnocchi and top with the asparagus, tomatoes and langoustines. Finish with lemon zest, dill, basil, white pepper and pesto.

