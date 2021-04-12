Nine-Nine fans unite! Filming for the highly-anticipated eighth season of Brooklyn 99 is underway and we cannot wait for it to land back on our screens.

It seems big followers of the show are also waiting on the edge of their seat, and even spotted an intriguing plot detail in a recent behind-the-scenes photo.

Posting on the show's official Instagram page, Andy Samberg (who plays Jake Peralta), Joe Lo Truglio (who plays Charles Boyle) and Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Rosa Diaz) could all be seen posing for face mask-clad selfie along with the caption: "A little BTS of Season 8 as a treat."

But eagle-eyed fans noticed something a little different about Boyle's new hairstyle, and wondered if the new episodes would see the character's "glow up". One person quipped in the comments: "CHARLES CHANGED HIS HAIRSTYLE??? ARE WE GETTING A CHARLES BOYLE GLOW UP???"

A second person also spotted his new locks, writing: "Boyle's hair??? Ummm HELLO?????" A third fan said: "Joe's hairrrr omg!!", as a fourth wrote: "Boyle. Hair. Me. Love. It."

It's a bittersweet moment for fans because although the new season is back on NBC, it marks the end of the sitcom's run.

Fans picked up on Boyle's new hair

Co-creator Dan Goor confirmed that the series would be coming to an end on Twitter. He wrote: "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve."

He added: "Ending the show was a difficult decision but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

The series will be ten episodes long and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be returning in between the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

