Grantchester star thought show would be cancelled - details 

Grantchester star Robson Green has opened up about thinking that the show would be cancelled following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly due to the difficulties with filming during the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to the press, he admitted that he didn’t think filming season six would be doable with the new safety measures, explaining: “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I was making documentaries and I thought drama won’t be able to be made, especially looking at the theatre world where everything had unfortunately closed down.

“When I got the call that they’d worked out a system where, under COVID protocols we could make the show, it was fantastic! I was so glad to be back filming with everyone… I couldn’t process what was actually happening, I was questioning my job.

"I had always thought eyes were the window to the soul but you need to see the whole picture so that was really difficult initially. However, there was a team there who were committed to getting the story told and when you see the outcome and the result of what we filmed, you would never know there was a pandemic going on, it’s extraordinary.”

Season six will be set in 1958, where there is trouble brewing in Grantchester as Reverend Will Davenport relishes his role as a firebrand vicar, willing to rock the boat and challenge conventions to help anyone in trouble. The synopsis reads: “But the very role he loves puts him at odds with his own ideals when his kindhearted curate, Leonard Finch is caught up in a scandal.

“Will’s best friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, finds his principles shaken, housekeeper Mrs Chapman is distraught, and Geordie’s wife Cathy is defiant. Will and Geordie’s friendship is also tested when an old army buddy comes back into Geordie’s life.”

