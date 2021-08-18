Nicole Kidman speaks candidly about major downside to filming Nine Perfect Strangers The star's new drama is out this month

Nicole Kidman is gearing up for the release of her gripping new thriller, Nine Perfect Strangers, but it seems that filming for the upcoming show wasn't all smooth sailing.

The actress, who stars as the lead in the Hulu series and serves as executive producer, opened up about how production was "enormously stressful" while ensuring the safety of the cast and crew amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chatting to Australian outlet, The Sunday Morning Herald, the 54-year-old admitted the team "didn't realise" what they were taking on when running production throughout the pandemic.

"There's an enormous amount of stress being responsible for people's safety and health. We took that really seriously."

The A-lister then revealed that they implemented strict protocols on set including masks, testing and "shutting down" should a positive case occur. Fortunately, COVID-19 didn't get in the way. "We couldn't put anyone at risk. And we got through without one case, which is extraordinary," she said.

"If we'd known how high the risk was in terms of the whole thing being shut down and being destroyed like that, I don't think the financiers would have taken the risk. We kind of played Russian roulette in that way."

Nicole's new drama is released on Hulu on 18 August

Nine Perfect Strangers, which is being released on Hulu on 18 August and internationally on Amazon on 20 August, is based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name and is set to be the next major series on TV.

The drama will see Nicole play Masha, the leader of Tranquillam House, who aims to provide visitors a complete detox from their everyday, hectic lives.

The synopsis reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Appearing in the cast alongside Nicole is Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Bragg and Samara Weaving.

