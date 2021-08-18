7 great shows to watch if you love Call the Midwife From period dramas to great female-led shows

Call the Midwife might be taken off Netflix in the next few weeks, but fortunately there are still plenty of shows that you can get obsessed with if you're a fan of the charming period drama (and of course you can always head over to BritBox or iPlayer if you really need to pay a visit to Nonnatus House)!

MORE: 8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

If you're looking for some new TV shows to add to your watch list alongside the drama, we've compiled a list of shows we think you'll love if you're a fan of Call the Midwife. From newer releases to classics that might have fallen under your radar, here's our roundup…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you up-to-date with Call the Midwife?

The Durrells – Netflix

Part of Call the Midwife's charm is its warm storylines with occasional wit and drama thrown in, too – and this is exactly what The Durrells offers. Keeley Hawes fronts this ITV period show based on a family who face heartbreak and move to Corfu for a new life.

Keeley Hawes stars in The Durrells

Virgin River – Netflix

Keeping with a midwifery theme but, this time, across the pond, Virgin River tells the story of midwife and nurse, Mel, who moves to a new town, Virgin River. Often fronted by her past heartbreak, she tries to make a quieter and easier life – but soon realises it's not all that its cracked up to be.

Virgin River is on Netflix

Victoria – ITV

Victoria is another brilliant drama that, like Call the Midwife, provides viewers with great stories with a British historical backdrop. Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria in the show alongside other big names such as Tom Hughes, Rufus Sewell and Outlander's Nell Hudson.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George shares special memory of Nurse Trixie to mark huge milestone

MORE: Call the Midwife's future beyond series ten revealed

ITV's Victoria is a great period drama

Black Narcissus – BBC

Call the Midwife is loved and adored for its fantastic female-led cast and mini-series Black Narcissus, which came out at the end of 2020, is similar in this aspect. Although the plot and theme differ, a whole host of great actresses such as Gemma Arterton, Gina McKee, Aisling Franciosi and the late Diana Rigg star.

Gemma Arterton and others star in Black Narcisuss

Peaky Blinders – BBC

Sticking with the BBC period drama theme, Peaky Blinders is up there as one of the best – but it's certainly not for the faint-hearted. With Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and the late, great Helen McCrory, the show tells the story of the Shelby crime family in post-war Birmingham. There's a new series due out later this year so there's never been a better time to catch up.

MORE: Peaky Blinders series six: everything we know so far

The late Helen McCroy in Peaky Blinders

Poldark – Netflix

If Aidan Turner isn't enough to draw you into this successful drama then the fabulous plot will. Based on the novel of the same name, the show is based on the lives of Captain Ross Vennor Poldark, Demelza dealing with marriage, loss, children and war.

Aidan Turner in Poldark

The English Game – Netflix

The English Game is written and created by Julian Fellowes, the genius behind Downton Abbey. The series was released on Netflix last year and tells the story of the origins of association football in England during the 1870s.

If you love shows with big names (such as Edward Holcroft) and drama drenched in real-life history, The English Game is one for you.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.