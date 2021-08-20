This Nine Perfect Strangers star is related to a huge Hollywood name - can you guess who?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's one show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and that's Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video.

As well as a gripping plot the series, which is based on a novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, boasts an impressive cast too.

But did you know that one of them is related to a huge Hollywood star? Find out more below!

Samara Weaving, who plays social media influencer Jessica Chandler in the series, is the niece of celebrated Australian actor Hugo Weaving. Best known for his roles in The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings franchise, and more recently Mortal Engines, Hugo is a familiar face to movie-goers and has won several awards over his 40-year career.

He even joined forces with his rising star niece in the 2013 Australian crime drama Mystery Road, which was actually Samara's feature film debut.

Hugo Weaving is Samara Weaving's uncle

However, as a youngster, Samara had no idea that her uncle was famous, and only realised what he did for a living when she watched the Oscar-winning comedy The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert as a teenager.

Samara appears in Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman and other stars

"I remember, I said, 'Dad, is that Uncle Hugs? What's he doing in a dress?'" she told The Sydney Morning Herald back in 2019. "And he said, 'He's an actor, that's what he does.'

"Then I saw him in The Matrix and lots of plays. He's the most amazing uncle and a fantastic actor. His son, my cousin [Harry Greenwood], is an actor, too," she continued, adding: "It must be in the genes."

Aside from Nine Perfect Strangers, Samara has appeared in a number of films and television series. She rose to fame starring in the Australian soap opera Home and Away before landing a small role in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Leading roles in the horror films The Babysitter and Ready or Not followed, and more recently, she appeared in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood.

