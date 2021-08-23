Succession finally confirms season 3 release date - and it's sooner than you think! We cannot wait!

Succession fans, listen up! The HBO show has finally confirmed when the highly-anticipated third season is coming to our screens – and it is much sooner than you think.

Posting on Twitter, the official account for the drama series shared a photo of Brian Cox in character as Logan Roy alongside the caption: "October."

MORE: Succession fans share confusion over new season three trailer

Fans were sufficiently thrilled with the update and flooded the comments underneath. One person wrote: "SUCCESSION NATION WE WON", as another said: "SUCCESSION SEASON 3 LET'S GO!!" A third was particularly thrilled, commenting: "Eeeeeekkkkkkk… #CantWait."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Succession release teaser trailer for series three

Meanwhile, plenty of Twitter users shared their delight at the news by replying with a number of hilarious gifs and memes from the show, including one depicting fan-favourite character, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) alongside the caption: "This is the day we make it happen".

Excitement for season three has been bubbling up for months, particularly after the recent release of a teaser trailer. However, while many were loving the clip, others were left confused why it showed so little of Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin.

The teaser appears to show the immediate aftermath of the season two finale, in which Kendall Roy publicly declares that his father was aware of the misdeeds at the corporation instead of taking the blame himself and landing in jail. Most of the trailer then focuses on Shiv as she is torn between supporting her brother, or remaining loyal to her father.

MORE: Succession star Mathew Macfadyen gives details on Tom and Greg in season three

MORE: Everything you need to know about hit show Succession

We can't wait for Succession to return

One person summed it up on Reddit: "The biggest surprise for me in the teaser was so little Roman. Season one was very Kendall focused, season two shifted towards Shiv. I thought Roman might take centre stage this time. Maybe he still will and they aren't giving it away just yet."

The third instalment in the comedy-drama will welcome all the regular faces back alongside Brian, Jeremy and Kieran, including Sarah Snook as Shiv, Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans and Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg.

There are also a number of new faces joining the cast. Alexander Skarsgard will play a Tech SEO called Lukas Matsson. Also starring is Love & Basketball actress Sanaa Lathan, Broadway star Linda Emond and K-Pop singer and Mortal Engines actress Jihae.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.