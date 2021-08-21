Amy Robach was loving life on Friday and couldn't wait to share her utter joy with fans over something she's been missing.

The Good Morning America star celebrated the fact that after two years GMA's summer concert series was back in action.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant it couldn't happen last year and Amy was overjoyed that life was finally returning to normal after months of uncertainty.

Alongside a photo of her on stage with singer, Lorde, Amy wrote: "Feels so good to be back after 2 years @goodmorningamerica is in Central Park with the amazing @lorde for our #gmasummerconcertseries #happyfriday."

Her fans were equally excited but it wasn't just the return of the concert that thrilled them, they also flipped out over her very bold high heels.

Amy looked very summery in a denim dress which she teamed with the red, yellow and blue shoes. Her social media followers demanded to know where she got them from and asked: "Shoe details please," and, "love those shoes, who makes them?"

Amy was delighted the GMA concerts were back in action

The star revealed they were by Alexandre Birman and her fans thanked her for the information.

Amy has enjoyed a lovely summer with her family but recently revealed some heartache too. She admitted she's been feeling tearful as her oldest daughter, Ava, 18, gets ready to leave home.

In an emotional Instagram post along with a photo of her out on a jog, she wrote: "Not gonna lie, today was a STRUGGLE - training said to do 9 miles - my body stopped at 7 miles.

Amy's oldest daughter is leaving home

"So much emotion in me with my oldest moving out in a week for college, fatigue from my travels and early mornings at work - had a little cry during the run and I always feel better after a little release like that - physical movement even when it's uncomfortable can so often push out that pent up stress! Not saying it's fun, but I DO feel better now."

The mother-of-two - who is training for the Berlin marathon - has two daughters and is also a stepmum to her husband, Andrew Shue's, three boys.

