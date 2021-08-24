Janette Manrara has been enjoying some time abroad before her new stint as the host of It Takes Two, and she went with some of her former co-stars.

And on Tuesday, Nadiya Bychkova celebrated her 31st birthday, and Janette had the best tribute for the Ukrainian dancer.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares unexpected birthday tribute for Strictly co-star

The star shared a video her, Nadiya, and fellow pro dancer Luba Mushtuk on a speedboat, and the high speeds meant that Nadiya's hair and eyelashes were going everywhere!

Thankfully Nadiya saw the funny side, as she along with the other ladies were laughing throughout the clip.

The video wasn't the only thing Janette shared to mark her close friend's big day, as she also posted some black-and-white clips of the pair messing around with a sunglasses filter.

She also included a short video of them strutting into a marketplace to the tune of Fergie's Glamorous and a beautiful shot of them eating in a restaurant.

The group had a great time!

Nadiya melted hearts earlier in the day when she opened a card from her daughter, Mila, five. She shares the young girl with fiancé Matija Škarabot, a Slovenian footballer.

The beautiful pink card was covered with stickers, including a unicorn and several stars.

Inside was a beautiful drawing of the family, and a sweet birthday message, which finished by saying: "Have a lovely day," alongside a sticker of a cupcake and some roses.

Although Nadiya and Luba will be returning to the Strictly ballroom, Janette will be joining a different side of the show as she takes over co-hosting duties on sister show It Takes Two.

Announcing the news on The One Show, she explained that appearing on the show was one of her "favourite parts" about performing on Strictly.

Nadiya received the most beautiful birthday card

The dancer also revealed that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she admitted.

Fans were delighted with the announcement, and one wrote: "A great addition to the show," while a second added: "Oh no we will miss you dancing Janette. Congratulations and good luck for your new venture."

And the star's predecessor, Zoe Ball, was thrilled with the announcement, writing: "SQUEALS of delight at the news the singular sensation, Latin sensation @JManrara will join @Rylan as host on ITT. Gonna smash it gorgeous lady love. Love you."

