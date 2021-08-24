Will there be a live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing this year? Find out if fans will get to head to Elstree this year...

Fans are patiently awaiting the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing and the excitement is building with each passing week.

The upcoming 19th season will see a whole host of famous faces take to the floor ready to master everything from the foxtrot to the samba, with a cha-cha-cha in between. But will lucky ballot-winners be able to head to Elstree to watch the competition in real life?

Last year, the show implemented a number of restrictions and changes to its usual run, including a much smaller studio audience and, in some weeks, no audience at all.

However, it seems BBC bosses are keen to welcome Strictly fans back into the studio to see the magic for themselves. As with previous years, members of the public can apply to be a part of the ballot which generates a random draw of lucky applicants who will get to watch the live shows.

The official BBC website reads: "As in previous years we are operating a random draw and anyone who is successful will be guaranteed admission. Registration for the random draw is now open and will remain open until 10pm on Wednesday 25 August."

Although a live studio audience is on the cards, some restrictions surrounding COVID-19 will still remain in place. "Under Covid-19 guidelines there will be some changes to the way we're able to offer a live audience experience this year," the website continues.

Strictly is back on our screens very soon

"To make the most of the limited space we'll have in the studio, tickets will be allocated to groups of four, allowing you to come along as a family bubble/household group."

Meanwhile, preparations are well underway for the new series which will be fronted once again by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The professional dancers have been gathering to rehearse group numbers, while celebrities such as Tom Fletcher have been giving their followers a glimpse behind the scenes.

Taking to Instagram, the McFly star shared a photo of himself looking slightly nervous as he posed in front of his official Strictly dressing room. He captioned the snap: "First day of filming for @BBCStrictly. There was an abundance of glitter balls and sparkly fabulousness that I fully embraced! It all feels very real now."

