A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin shares adorable date night snap alongside wife Jessica

Jonnie Irwin enjoyed a rare date night with his wife Jessica recently and couldn't resist taking to social media to show it off. The A Place in the Sun presenter, who has been married since 2016, could be seen alongside Jessica as they enjoyed a gorgeous dinner – and Jonnie couldn't help poke fun at his expression.

"Not sure why I'm not smiling as this was a thoroughly enjoyable evening at recently opened @nest_ncl for their tasting menu. Well done all – we'll be back," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Plenty of followers commented on the good-looking pair. One said: "I think you look like the happiest, most blessed guy in the world. And your beautiful wife is smiling so lovely because she agrees."

Another picked up on Jonnie's facial expression, quipping: "Was it the shock of not having little ones with you both?" A third wrote: "Awwwwww, you make a beautiful couple! Yes Jonnie ya shoulda smiled mate! Ha ha."

Jonnie and Jessica were no doubt enjoying a night-off from being parents to their adorable three boys, Rex, Rafa and Cormac. In December 2020, six months after the arrival of twins Rafa and Cormac, the couple opened up to HELLO! about adjusting to life as a family-of-five.

Jonnie with his wife Jessica

"It's been quite a rollercoaster," said Jonnie at the time. "You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

On how their eldest, Rex, coped with two younger brothers, the Escape to the Country presenter added: ""He has a really sweet nature, and sometimes just goes and sits by them and strokes their legs. For such a young boy he's very aware of them and calls them 'brothers'. I don't think Rex can tell them apart, but then I struggle with that as well."

Jessica may be outnumbered by the boys in the house, but Jonnie explained: "I think there is something about mothers and sons, and they have got her wrapped around their little fingers. I think I will be outnumbered, I'll be ganged up on, I have no doubt."

