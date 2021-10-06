﻿
jonnie-place-in-the-sun

Jonnie Irwin makes candid comment about fatherhood with adorable photos of sons

The TV presenter shares three children with his wife Jessica

Francesca Shillcock

Jonnie Irwin is a regular on our TV screens for shows such as Escape to the Perfect Town and A Place in the Sun but the presenter has a busy home life too with his three young sons. The presenter previosuly took to Instagram recently to share cute snaps of his children - and made a candid comment about fatherhood – and it's so relatable!

In the photo, Jonnie's children Rex and twin boys Cormac and Rafa can be seen enjoying a picnic together as the proud dad wrote in the caption: "The Irwin boys. TBH it's a bit of 'Insta lies' as was a rare ten minutes of peace where I could sit down and just enjoy them for a moment, albeit very brief."

Jonnie's followers were delighted with the sweet snap and could relate to the "rare" moment of peace! One person said: "What's rare is beautiful when they are so little," while a second said: "Aaaawh Rex is being so kind... or is this one of the rare moments!!!" A third quipped: "Jonnie you are truly blessed… for five mins a day."

Meanwhile, the presenter is gearing up for a brand new series of Escape to the Perfect Town on BBC and gave a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new episode.

Jonnie often shares photos of his youngsters on Instagram

Posting an image on Instagram of him on set in Stratford-upon-Avon, Jonnie told followers: "We filmed just prior to the first lockdown so looks and feels very different to some of the shows currently on TV- hopefully providing some light at the end of the tunnel.

"If you haven't been, Stratford is a beautiful town which we try our best to showcase with some lovely properties plus we make our own gin and I even do a bit of yoga - what's not to love?!" 

