Jonnie Irwin opens up about his future on A Place in the Sun The TV star has presented the show since 2004

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his future on the popular daytime show, A Place in the Sun. The TV star, who has been a familiar face on the Channel 4 programme since 2004, recently revealed that now he is a father-of-three, his plans for presenting have changed.

Chatting to The Express about juggling his work with family life, Jonnie said: "I've got a lot of responsibility at home now. I've got a young family. I've got three children under two years old. I need to spend more time with my family."

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin takes eldest son, Rex, sledging

However, the TV star admitted that while he's keen to remain at home as much as possible with his three boys, Rafa, Cormac and Rex, he won't be leaving the lifestyle programme anytime soon. "I want to present [A Place In The Sun] for as long as the programme's being made. I love the show.

"But now I've got responsibilities I want to fulfil but I still want to film the show, and as long as the public want me to present the programme I'll continue."

Jonnie with his wife Jessica and their eldest, Rex

The 47-year-old's comments come soon after he admitted on social media to his followers that being away from home so much, at times, made him feel guilty.

Jonnie, who also presents BBC's Escape to the Country, said on Instagram back in 2020: "Twenty five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days. To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones," he added, alongside a photo of his family.

The presenter and wife Jessica welcomed their twin boys Rafa and Cormac in June 2020, just over a year after welcoming their eldest son, Rex in late 2018.

