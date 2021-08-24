Jasmine Harman reveals where A Place in the Sun presenters stay when filming abroad - and we're shocked! This will definitely surprise you…

Jasmine Harman is used to seeing beautiful properties in sunnier climates while helping house hunters find their dream home abroad – but you might be surprised to learn that her own accommodation while filming is slightly less glamourous.

The A Place in the Sun presenter, who has been on the Channel 4 show since 2004, took to her Instagram stories on Monday to give her followers a glimpse of where the experts stay while filming episodes, and we were shocked!

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad

The TV star began: "Hello, I know many of you may think that A Place in the Sun is about as a glamourous job as you can get, isn't it? I'm going to share with you just how glamourous it can be... take a look at my home for this next week. Are you ready? Here it is, come on in…"

Jasmine then proceeded to show the camera around the room, first showing the interesting dragon painting on the door and then going on to film the bed, desk and storage in the corner. "That's my bed, this is my room, that's all my stuff, that's my wardrobe," she continued, before turning the camera and asking with a smile: "So is that what you were expecting?"

Jasmine showed off her room on Instagram

The presenter is currently filming in Mar Menor, a coastal area near Murcia, Spain for brand new episodes that are due to land in September. Posting a gorgeous picture of herself lapping up the Spanish sun on Tuesday, Jasmine wrote: "Buenos Dias! Back in the office… #marmenor."

The upcoming series will also welcome back presenter Sara Damergi, who has been helping house-hunters find their dream properties both abroad and in the UK for the last decade.

The synopsis for Sara's first episode reads: "Sara will be pulling out all the stops to find Ally and Ray find their very own Italian retreat before travelling to the stunning region of Umbria to help Beverly change her life forever."

