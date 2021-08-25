Take a look back at TV favourite Matt Baker's career The presenter has a new series coming soon...

Matt Baker has been one of the most recognisable faces on British TV for a number of years now, so it's no wonder that fans were delighted when his new series, Our Farm in the Dales, which he fronts alongside his wife Nicola and his parents, was commissioned for two new series and a Christmas special.

The former One Show presenter announced the news on social media, saying he and Nicola were "thrilled" with the news.

But it's not just Our Farm that Matt is known and adored for – to celebrate his happy news, we've taken a trip down memory to look at Matt's long-running broadcasting career..

WATCH: Matt Baker confirms exciting family news

Matt Baker's early work

After training as a gymnast from a young age, Matthew went on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He first worked in a touring dance show named Disco Inferno and eventually studied drama as university – so it's clear he's had talent from a young age.

Matt has been on our TV screens for a number of years

But Matt's big break came soon after university when he landed on a stint on long-running BBC programme Blue Peter in 1999. He appeared as a presenter on the show for seven years alongside other well-known TV stars such as Simon Thomas, Konnie Huq, Gethin Jones and Zoe Salmon.

Matt's work on the show earned him two BAFTAs and a Royal Television Society Award. Three years later, he would appear for the first time on beloved BBC show, Countryfile, and has been a regular contributor ever since.

He presented The One Show with Alex Jones for ten years

Matt Baker's recent work

In 2010, Matt's early work as a performer and gymnast put him in good stead to compete on Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with Aliona Vilani and sailed through the competition – eventually coming in second place to Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev.

Matt recently shared this throwback video of his time on Strictly Come Dancing

Around the same time, he began work as guest presenter on The One Show. It seems Matt made a good impression, as he would then go on to become a permanent fixture on the daily programme alongside Alex Jones. Matt is also known for appearing on various charity shows including Children in Need, Sport Relief and The Big Night in.

Nowadays, you can find him on his new show, Our Farm in the Dales with Nicola and his parents. Matt's loyal followers were thrilled with the series renewal announcement. One said on Instagram response: "Woohooo! Can't wait! Congratulations... You are all a breath of fresh air... Even for a farm." Another said: "Oh the Christmas programme. I would love to see how you decorate the farm and the food you make. Oh don't forget the dogs."

