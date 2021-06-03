Alex Jones makes rare comment about Matt Baker's future on The One Show Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating are the new permanent co-presenters

After Alex Jones surprised her fans with the news of her third baby, many viewers were quick to wonder if her former co-host Matt Baker would fill in for her when she goes on maternity leave.

However, during a recent chat with HELLO!, The One Show star – who is due to give birth this summer - confirmed that her former co-host of nine years has no plans to return in the future.

WATCH: Matt Baker reunites with Alex Jones on The One Show

"Ah no sadly I don't think he will," she revealed. "Matt had that programme on More4 which was very successful - I really enjoyed it. But he's kind of moved on now in his head, so I don't think he'll be back.

"He was very sweet when I told him about the baby. He went, 'Oh you do love a busy life don't you Al?'"

In April, it was confirmed that Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating would become the new permanent co-presenters on The One Show. It's been over a year since Matt made his departure in order to spend more time with his family.

Matt Baker and Alex worked together on The One Show for nine years

When Alex confirmed her pregnancy, Matt was quick to respond and admitted he was sorry he had left the BBC programme before she fell pregnant for the third time.

"Beautiful news - just sorry I'm not there to cover your maternity this time around XXX lots of love from all the Bakers (but you know that anyway)," he wrote.

Fans had urged Matt to return to the popular evening programme, with one writing: "@mattbakerofficial you could always come back for a few months." Another pleaded: "@mattbakerofficial Matt your country needs you… please cover Al's maternity."

