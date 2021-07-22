Will Kirk delights fans with major The Repair Shop series update The BBC presenter made the announcement on social media

Will Kirk has a loyal following from his stint on BBC's heartwarming show, The Repair Shop, but he also has a large fanbase on social media, so when the restoration expert shared some exciting news regarding the new series – his followers were naturally ecstatic!

The presenter, who also appears on Morning Live, shared a series of images on his Instagram on Wednesday revealing he and the Repair Shop team were back filming more episodes.

He wrote: "Sun shining and back filming a new series... What more could we want?"

Plenty of fans were thrilled with the news. One person wrote in the comments section: "Good to see you all back filming again." A second follower said: "Cannot wait. This series was nothing but heartfelt joy! You all are lovely. Aloha from Hawaii!" A third commented: "Great show can't wait," as a fourth simply said: "Yippee!"

In the photos, Will could be seen alongside his co-stars including Dominic Chinea, Kirsten Ramsay and Suzie Fletcher all clearly loving their time being back on set, as well as enjoying some time off in a restaurant after a day of filming.

Will's latest Instagram update on the show comes soon after the woodwork expert shared a photo of his fiancée for the first time.

Posting to Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old shared the rare snap of his partner - whose name remains unknown - in celebration of an amazing personal achievement.

"After years of hard work, I'm immensely proud of my fiancée for becoming a doctor," he wrote over the photo alongside a graduation cap emoji. The mystery blonde looked chic in the photo, which showed her beaming from ear to ear as she posed in a white sundress.

Not much is known about the pair's relationship, although it's clear that the future Mrs Will Kirk is an incredibly hard worker!

