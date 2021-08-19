Jay Blades might be best known for fronting beloved BBC programme, The Repair Shop, but the TV presenter's career is showing no signs of slowing down thanks to a recent gig fronting brand new show, Jay's Yorkshire Workshop.

Viewers have had an overwhelmingly positive response to the first episode, which aired on BBC Two on Wednesday evening. Jay, who boasts a loyal and dedicated following online, took to social media to gauge the reaction and, perhaps unsurprisingly, they loved it!

Sharing an image from the show, Jay wrote in his caption on Instagram: "Good morning all. The team from #JaysYorkshireWorkshop wanted to know what you thought of our 1st show on @bbctwo last night, please?"

Fans took no time in flooding the comments section with a huge amount of praise. One person said: "What a fabulous programme Jay everything was right about it. I particularly liked the mentoring and nurturing skills of the experts. Cool under pressure and understanding. The students were brilliant, well done to you all."

A second echoed this, writing: "Loved it Jay. Wonderful craftsmanship and humbling stories. Plus great to see folk pushing themselves to do their best. Will definitely be tuning in next week."

Meanwhile, another follower said: "Speaking as someone who has worked in that type of workshop for over forty years I thought it was absolutely superb Jay. We also all said how nice it was that that style of programme wasn't presented as another competition where someone has to drop out each week etc."

Did you watch Jay's new show?

Similar to The Repair Shop, the programme left many viewers in tears. One person uploaded a funny gif of someone crying alongside the caption: "*Sobbing* I'm gone." Another added: "I wasn't going to watch #jaysyorkshireworkshop but after I'm invested in it now! I'm a mess!"

"I've had watched #jaysyorkshireworkshop for all of ten mins I have welled up twice already. Third time incoming," tweeted a third fan.

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop sees the craftsman and three experts, Ciaran, Isabelle and Saf, take on the task of building a bespoke piece of furniture to thank members of the public who have been nominated as local heroes.

Jay is particularly proud of the programme and what it represents. He told Radio Times: "Because I've experienced it and met the people who are involved in it, it's just the best fairytale. Even Disney could not write a fairytale as good as this, I guarantee. Wait until you see it."

