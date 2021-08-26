Lorraine Kelly confirms TV return - and it’s sooner than you might think! Have you missed the star on Lorraine?

Lorraine Kelly has confirmed that she will be back from her summer break to resume hosting Lorraine - and we can’t wait to see her back on the show!

The TV personality confirmed that she will be back from Wednesday 1 September, after the likes of Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh took over the chat show during her absence.

Chatting about her return, she said: “I’m back! Feeling refreshed and revitalised, and more than ever I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love best. The team has worked tirelessly over the summer to produce an autumn full of the very best and most inspiring content. I can’t wait to share it with the viewers at home each weekday morning.”

The show’s editor Victoria Kennedy added: “This new term on Lorraine brings with it fresh new content, even more of our favourite showbiz guests live in the studio, brand new contributors and powerful life-saving campaigns viewers have come to expect on the show. It’s set to be our best term yet and with Lorraine back at the helm, we couldn't be more excited about our line up. Grab a cuppa with us and settle in with Lorraine this autumn.” We can’t wait!

Lorraine is nearly back from her holidays!

Lorraine has a column with HELLO!, and recently opened up about how she plans to get fit again, and how she and her husband have been walking the Thames Path in a bid to get fit. She wrote: “I don't know about you, but I have piled on more than a few pounds during lockdown and gone up at least one dress size.

“It's all down to comforting eating while sitting watching FAR too much TV, and this combined with not being able to go to my exercise classes, has meant the weight has gradually crept on over the past eighteen months.” With her new fitness regime and a return to Lorraine, the star is set to have a very busy time!

