Ruth Langsford looks radiant in slinky wrap dress – and wow

Ruth Langsford has been killing it with the summery outfits this week, giving us all the inspiration for the warm bank holiday weekend ahead.

On Wednesday's show, the This Morning presenter looked radiant in a slinky wrap dress from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer.

Sharing her daily outfit video on social media, Ruth wrote: "A pretty dress for a summer's day (finally!!) Outfit for @thismorning today…Per Una dress from @marksandspencer Rose gold sandals from @dune_london".

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns in slinky wrap dress from M&S

In the clip, the star could be seen strutting her stuff outside the Television Centre in the gorgeous floral dress, which featured delicate puff sleeves, a ruffled hem and a flattering wrap style waist.

Ruth styled the dress with her trusty gold sandals and matching gold hoop earrings, adding a touch of glamour to the outfit.

Ruth Langsford looked radiant as she chatted to guests

Fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "Absolutely beautiful dress xx suits you Ruth xx," while another added: "Really pretty Ruth".

Unfortunately, Ruth's exact dress is no longer available online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative from & Other Stories so that you can recreate the summery ensemble.

Puff sleeve wrap dress, £62, & Other Stories

This isn’t the first M&S number that the presenter has rocked this week, as on Monday Ruth could be seen sporting a figure-flattering frock from the M&S x Ghost collection.

Sharing the outfit with her one million followers, Ruth wrote: "Forgot to post this yesterday! Monday's outfit on @thismorning Dress Ghost @marksandspencer Shoes @dune_london".

The black dress featured a very unique print, consisting of pale pink and white seashells and red and white starfish.

Ruth Langsford rocked the figure-flattering M&S dress

The star added a pop of colour to the monochrome look by sporting a pair of bright red pointed heels.

It's safe to say that the look was a hit with fans, as many rushed to the comments section to share their opinion.

One gushed: "Love the contrast between the shoes and dress. Monochrome with a pop of colour!" while another added: "Very flattering and I love the dresses with the longer sleeves," followed by a heart emoji.

