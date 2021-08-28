Gogglebox stars 'heartbroken' following Andy Michael's death - details The Gogglebox cast is also in mourning for Mary Cook, 92, who passed away earlier in the week

Gogglebox stars including the Siddiqui family, the Malones and the Plummers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Andy Michael, who very sadly passed away aged 61 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Siddiqui family shared a photo of the Michael family on Gogglebox, writing: “Rest in Peace Andy” with a love heart emoji. Meanwhile, the Malone family also shared a snap of Andy, writing: “So very sorry to hear of the passing of Andy. Sincere and heartfelt condolences to Caroline his children, family and friends. God bless you all, RIP Andy xxxx. From The Malone’s.”

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has passed away aged 61

Ellie Warner, who appears on the show with her sister Izzi, added: “Heartbroken for the Michaels family. Thoughts and prayers are with them at this sad time.” Meanwhile, brothers Tremaine and Tristan Plummer also paid tribute on Instagram, sharing snaps of the Michael’s on the show onto their Stories.

Channel 4 confirmed the news in a statement on Friday that read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

Michael very sadly passed away

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013. Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed. Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family.”

The tragic news came just a few days after Gogglebox viewers mourned the loss of Mary Cook, who appeared on the show with her friend, Marina. At the time, Gogglebox’s official Twitter account released a statement that read: “They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments… She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

