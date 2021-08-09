Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth announces one-man show - details 

You’ve seen him quip at the TV, now join Gyles Brandreth on tour! The Celebrity Gogglebox star will finally be on the road with his hit show Break a Leg!, and is set to tour across the country from September until June 2022.

The show, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018, winning the Most Popular Show At The Fringe Award, and had a sell-out 2019 tour, sees the ex-MP reveal plenty of info about his fellow celebs alongside tales from the theatre - and it sounds hilarious! Find out more about tickets here.

Gyles usually appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his good pal Dame Maureen Lipman, who recently voiced her annoyance at the Channel 4 show due to their show selection. Speaking to Radio Times about leaving the show during Naked Attraction, which looks at contestants as they choose a potential romantic partner by their genitalia, she explained: "They're not really interested in our opinions on what they're giving us. I'd seen Gogglebox and I thought, 'Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?’

Gyles will be touring the country

"But it's your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want. They're searching for ways to make me go, 'Urgh!' So I thought, 'Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction.' So I'm going."​​​​​​​

She previously told This Morning: "I thought that I was going into something where I was going to be a sort of female Will Self and I was going to comment on people. I didn't realise they were just going to show us lots and lots of mens' bits. We say really witty things and it all gets cut in favour of us going, 'Ew!' and 'What's that? Oh, I didn't realise people were growing aubergines like that!'"

