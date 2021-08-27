Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies aged 61

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has very sadly passed away aged 61. Channel 4 confirmed the news in a statement that read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013. Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed.

WATCH: Andy has died aged 61

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family.” They added that the family had asked for privacy during the very sad time.

Andy was an original cast member on the show

Fans of the fan favourite cast member took to social media to share their tributes, with one writing: “So awful, had to read twice as really shocked, sending lots of love to his family,” while another added: “So sad to read & such a young age, 2020 & 2021 has been so cruel & tough for so many people. R.I.P Andy #Gogglebox thoughts are with his Family, friends & the Gogglebox family at this difficult time.”

The tragic news came just a few days after Gogglebox viewers mourned the loss of Mary Cook, who appeared on the show with her friend, Marina. At the time, Gogglebox’s official Twitter account released a statement which read: ““They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments… She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

