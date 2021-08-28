Phillip Schofield calls life ‘a work in progress’ after winning LGBT award

Phillip Schofield won a special recognition award at the British LGBT Awards on Friday - and he told viewers that his life was “still a work in progress” while accepting the important accolade.

The This Morning presenter, who is currently abroad on holiday during his break from the popular breakfast show, recorded a video of himself to be played at the show, saying: "Wow, this is a biggie. What a proud moment for me. I can’t tell you – I wish I was there to pick it up personally, I just threw a whole load of track and trace and masks into a bag and went to find some sun and then this happens. I wish I was there with you. I will be next year, I promise.”

The TV personality continued: “I’ve never won any award individually. Every award you win, there’s a team that’s there propping you up and definitely, that’s the case with this one. I had the most extraordinary people who helped me pack the parachute before I made the jump.

“Friends and family, loved ones, and then there were an amazing amount of rainbow arms outstretched to catch me when I reached the bottom of my jump. I love that, that’s something I didn’t quite know what to expect. But what a lovely family I’ve thrown myself into. Thank you. Thank you very much indeed. Life is still a work in progress but aren’t we all? It’s been joyous to meet the people that I have, to have heard the lovely things they’ve said to me, and to share a moment like this with you.”

Phillip with his good friend Holly

Phillip came out as gay on This Morning in early 2020, with his co-star Holly Willoughby interviewing him about the decision to go public. At the time, he said: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that only comes from the hurt I am causing for my family.”

