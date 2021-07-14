Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie are all smiles in holiday picture The This Morning star shares two daughters with wife Stephanie

Phillip Schofield looked the picture of happiness as he shared a throwback photo with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, earlier this week.

The sweet post comes as the family celebrated Molly's 28th birthday. Sharing a picture on Instagram from an old holiday, the This Morning star remarked: "Amazing long weekend celebrating @mollyschofe's birthday. Hope you had a wonderful time gorgeous."

It seems the star uploaded a snap from their trip to Los Angeles back in 2017 - the family were seen posing for a selfie at the Griffith Observatory.

Despite revealing his sexuality last year, Phillip and his wife Stephanie have remained close friends.At the time of the announcement, the 59-year-old revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly Willoughby last year.

The presenter shared this throwback snap from their LA trip in 2017

Phillip added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."

He also applauded his wife and said she had been "incredible" in her support, despite acknowledging "the hurt that I am causing to my family". The presenter said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

