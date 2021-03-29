When will Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield break up for Easter? The This Morning presenters will be taking a much-earned break soon

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are beloved and familiar faces on our TV screens each morning offering plenty of entertainment as well as keeping us informed.

But soon, the hosting duo will be taking a much-needed break from their presenting duties to take some time off during the Easter Holidays.

Holly and Phillip will present their last show before the spring break on Thursday 1 April, before handing over to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to take the reins during the holiday period.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby goes rogue on This Morning

Holly and Phillip are seemingly taking an Easter break later than normal this year. In 2019, Holly caused constrovery after she broke up for the Easter holidays early to make way for a trip abroad with her family. Both Holly and Phillip usually take a break in early April to head abroad but this year, as well as last year, has prevented their escape to sunnier climates.

Eamonn and Ruth, who will fill in for two week, left the ITV programme at the end of 2020, making way for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to take their seat on the sofa as regular Friday morning hosts.

Meanwhile, Alison recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot about her new stint on This Morning, revealing that her son, Aiden, convinced her to do it.

Alison said of her 16-year-old: "Aidan was the one who encouraged me to take the job presenting the Friday slot on This Morning. He was like: 'Just go for it mum. They've offered you the job, go and enjoy it.' He's amazing like that. I don't know what I'd do without him.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be presenting in the holidays

"He watches me on TV every week. I say: 'Don't put it on, it'll distract you during your lessons' and he says, 'Oh I'll just have it on in the background.'

"I used to ask my mum: 'Was I any good [on This Morning] today?' and she'd say: 'You were amazing.' Now it's Aidan saying I've done a good job. Plus, he loves Dermot, he thinks he's really cool."

Alison opened up to HELLO! about Aiden convincing her to take the This Morning job

Opening up about their close bond and whether he might follow in his mum's shoes, Alison continued: "Whenever Aidan has joined me at my work, it just comes to him naturally. He was never nervous of being on set. It's something he finds normal.

"Seeing him on this shoot, I thought he might be nervous as he hasn't done something like this for a long time, but he was like a duck to water. He should be a model! He's so at ease with the camera."

