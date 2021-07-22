Sad news for Phillip Schofield as ITV show 'cancelled' – report The This Morning presenter has many shows up his sleeve

Phillip Schofield is a regular face on ITV thanks to his stints on This Morning, The Cube and Dancing on Ice – but it seems the presenter will not be back to front popular gameshow 5 Gold Rings after the channel has decided not to commission a new series.

The programme will not be back filming new episodes later this year as planned due to ongoing restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and there are "no plans" to bring the show back for fifth series in the future – according to a report in the Daily Star.

The report states that the popular gameshow has been a ratings hit since it launched in 2017, however, the broadcaster is considering which shows to keep rolling in light of the pandemic making filming conditions difficult.

The presenter is currently on holiday from his regular hosting stint on This Morning and due to return in September alongside friend and co-star Holly Willoughby.

Despite not being able to jet off on their annual trip to Portugal, Phillip has been enjoying a much-needed break in the UK and recently shared a snap from his vacation.

Phillip is currently on holiday from This Morning

The 59-year-old shared two photos from his trip, seemingly near the English coast. The first shows him on board a luxury looking boat, smiling from ear to ear whilst holding a glass of champagne in one hand as he captioned it: "Messing about on a boat."

The second was a photograph of a boat harbour with a gorgeous looking sunset in the background, which he accompanied with the caption: "#Tranquility."

Phillip's fellow presenter Holly has also been making the most of her time off work. The 40-year-old shared a selfie on Thursday with a gorgeous minimal makeup look and clearly enjoying the sunshine. "Morning meditation complete and breathing in the possibility of a new day… See you on the @bbctheoneshow tonight at 7pm," she captioned the post.

