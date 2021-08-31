Vernon Kay responds to pulling out of This Morning after COVID diagnosis The presenter was due to join Rochelle Humes this week

Vernon Kay has broken his silence after it was confirmed that he would not appear alongside Rochelle Humes as co-host on This Morning this week.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the 47-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to cancel his presenting duties.

After being replaced by Eamonn Holmes, TV star Vernon tweeted: "Missing out on my This Morning debut today cause of COVID. I was up for a bit of fashion and cooking with Rochelle."

Revealing his symptoms are mild, he added: "Hopefully we'll go again soon… P.s Feeling ok….(so far!) Really appreciate your well wishes…xxx."

Fans were quick to offer their sympathies, with one writing: "Always wanted you on this morning!! So gutted you didn't get the chance, get well soon!! Xx." Another remarked: "They definitely need to get you presenting it at some point you would be great."

A third post read: "Was looking forward to seeing you on this morning, you get well soon and we can see your happy smiling face on tv xx."

Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Eamonn, 61, had been fronting the ITV morning show with his wife Ruth Langsford over the summer holidays, covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

New guest host Vernon was expected to front the show with Rochelle for the first time on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before Rochelle joins with Alison Hammond on Friday.

At the time of the announcement, Vernon said: "This Morning is the daytime go to show, so to be asked to guest host on a show I've watched since its inception is a huge tick for me. I'm really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa."

