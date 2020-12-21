Tess Daly gives rare insight into marriage with Vernon Kay following I'm A Celebrity stint The TV couple are loved by many!

Tess Daly has nothing but love and adoration for her husband, Vernon Kay. Following his amazing stint on this year's I'm A Celebrity, the Strictly Come Dancing host gushed about their 17-year marriage as she touched up his popularity since entering the Welsh castle.

During a candid chat with The Sun, Tess gushed: "I really enjoyed watching his compassionate side. He's a really kind and empathetic person and a real team player and I was just very proud of him, watching him look after everybody in camp and being that strength. And giving those lovely Vernon bear hugs we enjoy at home."

WATCH: Tess Daly shares emotional clip of Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, are doting parents to two young daughters; Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. Asked about his two and a half stone weight loss, Tess admitted she was left worried about his slimming frame.

"I worried if he was cold, too hungry - I'm a feeder by nature, I'm happy when people are eating, so I freaked about him not eating," she explained. "I could see it in his face that he was losing weight.

"I heard they were on 700 calories a day, but Vern usually does about 5,000. Ever since the first lockdown he's been on a mission to beef up and get fit and he went in there bigger than he’s ever been."

The couple have been married since 2003

Of Vernon's support of his fellow campmates, Tess said: "He's just a sweetheart. That's just him, it was nice seeing him wearing his heart on his sleeve and being himself - he couldn't have been anything other than that, he doesn't know how to be."

Since his return home, the Family Fortunes star's family has ensured he had plenty of food to enjoy, including an impressive display of biscuits that spelled out the name of the ITV show, as well as some delicious homemade soup.

They recently enjoyed a date night together

He's been giving fans a glimpse into his family life, writing on social media: "Chilly evening walks with the gang. Christmas around the corner, tree is up but no shopping done yet! The #rebuild going good. Food consumption still limited but today's first gym session was an easy one very lite!!"

