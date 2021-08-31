5 must-watch shows and films coming to Netflix this week There's films, series and documentaries to look forward to

This week sees the turn of a new month and as we slowly start to edge away from summer, there's never been a better time to snuggle up in front of the TV.

Netflix has some great new films and series to look out for – see what is landing on the streaming giant over the next few days…

How to be a Cowboy

Available 1st September

Remember when Tiger King had TV fans in a tight grip last year? Well, How to be a Cowboy looks equally fascinating and addictive. The series will follow Dale Brisby, a professional bull-rider whose side hustle is training the next generation of cowboys in real life and on social media.

How to be a Cowboy lands this week

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Available 1st September

With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 next week, Netflix has a few documentaries and films (see Worth below) coming out focusing on the terror attack that changed the course of history.

Turning Point is a five-part docuseries unveiling true stories behind the fateful day as well as exploring the history that led to the catastrophic event and the movements in Afghanistan that have made headlines in recent weeks.

Turning Point is a new docu-series coming to Netflix

Afterlife of the Party

Available 2nd September

Looking for a fun new movie to watch? Afterlife of the Party could be your answer. When party animal Cassie suddenly dies on her birthday week, she's gifted a second chance to right her wrongs before moving onto the other side. Starring Victoria Justice and Adam Garcia.

Victoria Justice in Afterlife of the Party

Money Heist

Available September 3rd

Fans have been desperate for new episodes of Money Heist and now the moment is almost upon us. Season five part one lands this week while part two will be released later in the year.

The synopsis reads: "The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army."

Are you excited for Money Heist series five?

Worth

Available 3rd September

Stanley Tucci, Michael Keaton and Amy Ryan all front this film, originally released in 2020, about the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon.

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in Worth

The synopsis reads: "Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses."

