He’s All That: viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix film What are fans saying about the Addison Rae film?

He’s All That landed on Netflix on Friday, and features TikTok star Addison Rae in a gender-swapped version of the 90s classic teen movie. But what are fans saying about it? Find out more here…

MORE: Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in first trailer for Spencer - and her accent is amazing

Taking to Twitter, plenty of viewers have given their opinion on the new film - and it sounds pretty positive! One person wrote: “No because #HesAllThat is kind of good,” alongside the eyes emoji, while another added: “When Cameron rode up on the horse in #hesallthat I almost wet myself such a stereotypical movie but I absolutely loved it.” A third person added: “Tbh it's not that bad #HesAllThat, it’s kinda good.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Addison Rae stars in the new teen movie

Others weren’t so sure, with one writing: “I stayed up late to watch #HesAllThat and oh dear god WHY did I do this to myself?!? This movie is AWFUL…it’s SO bad I’m dead,” while another added: “He’s all that is so bad. I tried. It makes the original look like an Oscar winner. People were actually PAID for this.” Uh oh!

MORE: 88 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: Nicola Coughlan makes major fashion statement with selfie for special day

So what is it about? The official synopsis reads: “In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.”

Did you enjoy it?

Tanner Buchanan spoke about his co-star Addison on the Just for Variety podcast, saying: “She put in the work. She did audition for this. She had to send them her self-tapes and everything. Everybody had to be okay with her, and she did an amazing job.

“I’m really big about my lines, but I screw up a lot. She knew her lines way better than I knew mine. She was on top of it the entire time. That’s what I keep telling people is you would think that she’s [been acting] for years.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.